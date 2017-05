BRIEF-Biomarin reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.53

Feb 23 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Biomarin announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total biomarin revenue $300 million versus $228 million

* Sees FY17 total biomarin revenues in range of $1,250 million to $1,300 million

* Sees 2017 GAAP net loss $140 million to $180 million

* Q4 revenue view $296.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S