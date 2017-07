June 30 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* BioMarin submits pegvaliase biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU)

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍company also intends to submit an application for registration in European Union (EU) by year end 2017​