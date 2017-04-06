版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Biomerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system

April 6 Biomerieux Sa:

* Biomerieux receives FDA 510(k) clearance for its BacT/ALERT VIRTUO fully automated blood culture system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐