版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Biondvax Pharmaceuticals and European Investment Bank enter into EUR 20 mln loan agreement

June 19 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - European Investment Bank, co entered into a EUR 20 million loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
