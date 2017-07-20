FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biondvax Pharmaceuticals: trial meets both primary endpoints
2017年7月20日

BRIEF-Biondvax Pharmaceuticals: trial meets both primary endpoints

July 20 (Reuters) - Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Biondvax reports positive Phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccine

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd says trial meets both primary endpoints

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd- ‍statistically significant positive results from Phase 2b clinical trial of M-001​

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals - in one of four H5N1 strains tested, a statistically significant HAI elevation was observed in participants who had received M-001

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd- ‍confirms that M-001 has a good safety profile and is well-tolerated​

* Biondvax-Considering taking opportunity to proceed directly to testing clinical efficacy of vaccination with M-001 alone in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

