BRIEF-Biondvax's CEO provides first half 2017 general corporate update

June 28 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Biondvax's ceo provides first half 2017 general corporate update

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals - while results from trial on influenza vaccine m-001 are expected in near term, it will be beyond end of Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
