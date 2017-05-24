版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Bionik Laboratories partners with Ginger Capital Investment Holding Ltd

May 24 Bionik Laboratories Corp:

* Says partnered with Ginger Capital Investment Holding Ltd

* Bionik Laboratories - joint venture will include an exclusive license to sell Bionik's innovative robotic products in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
