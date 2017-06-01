BRIEF-Biopharmx advances BPX-01 2 pct upon achieving statistical significance for primary endpoint

June 1 Biopharmx Corp:

* Biopharmx advances bpx-01 2% upon achieving statistical significance for primary endpoint

* Biopharmx corp says data show bpx-01 is generally well tolerated

* Biopharmx corp says phase 2b study demonstrates 59% reduction in number of acne lesions using bpx-01 2% versus. 44% in vehicle

* Biopharmx corp says researchers also found that no subjects experienced serious treatment-related adverse side effects