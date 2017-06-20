版本:
BRIEF-BIOREM announces partnership to market ultrafiltration membranes

June 20 BIOREM Inc:

* BIOREM Inc - entered into a strategic partnership with Tus-Material Group to market globally their ultrafiltration membranes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
