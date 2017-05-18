版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00

May 18 Biorem Inc :

* Biorem reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 26 percent to C$3.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter

* Co booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter resulting in a backlog of orders at March 31, 2017 of $20.0 million compared to $16.0 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐