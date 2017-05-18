BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00

May 18 Biorem Inc :

* Biorem reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 26 percent to C$3.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter

