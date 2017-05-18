BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00

BRIEF-Primoris Services acquires Coastal Field Services
* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services
May 18 Biorem Inc :
* Biorem reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 26 percent to C$3.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
* Co booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter resulting in a backlog of orders at March 31, 2017 of $20.0 million compared to $16.0 million at March 31, 2016
* Boeing, Airbus clash over prospects for biggest jets (Adds Airbus sales chief comments, digital platform, more deals)
* Biogen appoints Ginger Gregory executive vice president, chief human resources officer