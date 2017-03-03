BRIEF-Bioscrip Q4 loss per share $0.06

March 3 Bioscrip Inc
* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue $240.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.7
million
* Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Bioscrip Inc - on track to achieve full $17.0 million in
home solutions synergies by end of 2017
* Bioscrip Inc - expect to achieve an additional $23.0 to
$25.0 million in cost reductions by end of 2017
* Bioscrip Inc - by end of 2017 and we expect an incremental
$23.0 million to $25.0 million in cost structure improvements
during year
* Bioscrip Inc sees 2017 revenues in range of $920.0 million
to $950.0 million
* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0
million for full-year 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $951.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
