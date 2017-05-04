BRIEF-Bioscrip reports first quarter 2017 financial results

May 4 Bioscrip Inc:

* Bioscrip reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $217.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.7 million

* Bioscrip Inc - reiterating its prior guidance of adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - qtrly loss per common share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $894.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S