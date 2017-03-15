版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Biospecifics Technologies Q4 earnings per share $0.40

March 15 Biospecifics Technologies Corp :

* Biospecifics Technologies Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Biospecifics Technologies Corp says total revenue for q4 ended december 31, 2016 was $6.6 million, compared to $6.1 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐