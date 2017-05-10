版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Biospecifics Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

May 10 Biospecifics Technologies Corp

* Biospecifics Technologies Corp. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Says total revenue for Q1 ended March 31, 2017 was $7.7 million, compared to $6.6 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐