版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Biostage presents positive preclincal data

April 6 Biostage Inc:

* Biostage presents positive preclincal data of cellspan esophageal implant at society for biomaterials 2017 annual meeting and exposition

* Biostage- Data showed cellspan implant carried metabolically active cells that released bioactive molecules involved in mesenchymal cells paracrine function

* Biostage Inc - full mucosal regeneration on inner lumen was observed within a span of 3 months post-implantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐