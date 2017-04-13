BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc anticipates production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in first half of 2017

April 13 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates that production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in first half of 2017

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals-as a result temporary suspension of production, there may be substantial doubt regarding ability to continue as going concern

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates that production of shaanxi weinan products will resume in first half of 2017

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - temporary suspension of production has materially negatively affected company's operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: