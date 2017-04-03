版本:
BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc files for non-timely 10-K

April 3 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc- files for non-timely 10-K Source text:(bit.ly/2ouM05F) Further company coverage:
