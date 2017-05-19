BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.38

May 19 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its quarterly results for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.38

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - no net sales in Q1, a decrease of approximately $0.8 million or 100% as compared to same period in 2016

* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates that production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in Q2 of 2017