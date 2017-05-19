BRIEF-Biostar Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.38

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its quarterly results for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - no net sales in Q1, a decrease of approximately $0.8 million or 100% as compared to same period in 2016
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates that production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.