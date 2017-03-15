版本:
BRIEF-Biosyent Q4 earnings per share C$0.08

March 15 Biosyent Inc:

* Biosyent releases results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.08

* Q4 revenue rose 30 percent to c$5.01 million

* Biosyent Inc - as at December 31, 2016, company had cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments totalling C$13.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
