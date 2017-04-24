版本:
BRIEF-Biotelemetry issues prospectus for public tender offer

April 24 Biotelemetry Inc:

* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag

* Biotelemetry - shareholders of lifewatch will get either chf10.00 in cash, 0.1457 shares of co's stock or chf8.00 in cash, 0.2185 shares of co's stock

* Biotelemetry - based on April 7 share price, total deal value was approximately CHF260 million

* Biotelemetry - board of Lifewatch supports public tender offer by biotelemetry and recommends that shareholders accept it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
