BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG

April 9 BioTelemetry Inc:

* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG

* Lifewatch AG shareholders will receive either CHF10.00 in cash and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock

* or Lifewatch shareholders will receive CHF8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock, depending on their preference

* total deal value is approximately CHF260 million

* BioTelemetry will fund transaction with a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity

* transaction has been approved by both boards of directors

* expects combination to yield significant synergies to be realized over 12 to 18 month period, post-closing

* assuming transaction full synergies had been realized immediately, combined 2017 adjusted ebitda would be approximately $95 to $100 million

