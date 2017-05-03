版本:
BRIEF-Biotelemetry Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

May 3 Biotelemetry Inc

* Biotelemetry Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $55.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
