BRIEF-Biotest says Immunogen not to exercise late stage co-development option for US-market with Biotest's antibody-drug conjugate

March 24 Biotest AG:

* Immunogen has elected not to exercise its late stage co-development option for the us-market with Biotest's antibody-drug conjugate (BT-062) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
