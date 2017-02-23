版本:
BRIEF-Biothera Pharmaceuticals initiates patient dosing in phase 2 trial investigating Imprime PGG, Merck's Keytruda

Feb 23 Merck & Co Inc:

* Biothera Pharmaceuticals initiates patient dosing in phase 2 trial investigating imprime pgg and merck’s keytruda® (pembrolizumab)

* Biothera pharmaceuticals initiates patient dosing in phase 2 trial investigating imprime pgg and merck's keytruda® (pembrolizumab)
