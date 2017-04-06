版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-BioTime forms new subsidiary Agex Therapeutics

April 6 BioTime Inc:

* BioTime Inc says formation of Agex Therapeutics Inc, will consolidate certain BioTime subsidiaries and programs in field of interventional gerontology

* BioTime Inc says formation of Agex provides new biotime subsidiary greater flexibility to explore external financing alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐