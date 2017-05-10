BRIEF-Biotime reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

May 10 Biotime Inc

* Reports first quarter results and recent corporate accomplishments

* Q1 revenue $400,000 versus I/B/E/S view $500,000

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Biotime Inc - cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $22.1 million as of December 31, 2016

* Biotime Inc - anticipates dsmb review of cohort 2 by end of Q2 and, upon approval, to begin enrolling cohort 3 immediately