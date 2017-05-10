BRIEF-Biotime reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Biotime Inc
* Reports first quarter results and recent corporate accomplishments
* Q1 revenue $400,000 versus I/B/E/S view $500,000
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Biotime Inc - cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $22.1 million as of December 31, 2016
* Biotime Inc - anticipates dsmb review of cohort 2 by end of Q2 and, upon approval, to begin enrolling cohort 3 immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit