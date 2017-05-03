版本:
BRIEF-BIOVERATIV Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

May 3 Bioverativ Inc:

* BIOVERATIV REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q1 REVENUE $259.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $247.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
