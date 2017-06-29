BRIEF-Bioverativ says on June 28, entered into a credit agreement

June 29 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc

* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing

* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement provides for a $175 million unsecured, revolving credit facility

* Bioverativ inc - agreement also provides, under certain conditions, co may request borrowing capacity under credit agreement be increased by $300 million

* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement matures on june 28, 2020

* Bioverativ inc - borrowings under credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of acquisition of true north therapeutics inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2splKaS) Further company coverage: