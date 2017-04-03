版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Biovie receives FDA clearance for Phase 2A clinic trial in refractory ascites patients

April 3 Biovie Inc:

* Biovie receives FDA clearance of IND application for phase 2a clinical trial in refractory ascites patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
