BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy announces increase in ownership by Seymour Schulich

April 3 Birchcliff Energy Ltd:

* Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces increase in ownership by Seymour Schulich

* Seymour Schulich informed Birchcliff that he recently acquired control and direction over an additional 500,000 common shares

* Schulich now beneficially owns/controls approximately 14% of current issued and outstanding common shares of co

* Seymour Schulich acquired additional 500,000 common shares of Birchcliff at a purchase price of $7.67 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
