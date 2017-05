BRIEF-BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALES PROCESS FOR CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY

March 21 Birchcliff Energy Ltd

* PURSUE SALE OF OIL ,NATURAL GAS PROPERTIES,RELATED ASSETS ON CHARLIE LAKE LIGHT OIL RESOURCE PLAY

* BIRCHCLIFF HAS ENGAGED A MARKETING AGENT TO SEEK POTENTIAL PURCHASERS

* EXPECTS ANY CASH PROCEEDS RESULTING FROM COMPLETED DEAL WILL BE USED TO INITIALLY REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO'S CREDIT FACILITIES