BRIEF-Bird Construction qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20

BRIEF-Onemain announces proposed offering of additional senior notes
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
March 14 Bird Construction Inc
* Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results
* Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20
* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.14
* Qtrly construction revenue of $430.7 million versus $413.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015
* "anticipate a significant reduction in earnings in 2017 as compared to 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022
CHICAGO, May 24 United Continental Holdings Inc executives faced disgruntled company and contracted employees at its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday as the airline tried to repair its public image damaged by recent customer relations fiascos.
* The fed is likely to deliver a rate hike in June, despite quiet May minutes