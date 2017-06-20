版本:
BRIEF-Bison Capital Acquisition Corp prices $52.5 mln IPO

June 19 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp :

* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering

* Says priced its initial public offering of 5,250,000 units at $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
