BRIEF-Bitauto posts Q1 adj. income RMB1.09/ADS

May 11 Bitauto Holdings Ltd
* Bitauto announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue RMB 1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.53
billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 30.4 to 34 percent
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - non-GAAP basic and diluted net
income per ADS in Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.22 (U.S.$0.18) and RMB1.09
(U.S.$0.16), respectively
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - basic and diluted net loss per ADS
in Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.69 (U.S.$0.25) and RMB1.78 (U.S.$0.26),
respectively
* Bitauto Holdings Ltd - expects to generate revenue in
range of RMB1.83 billion (U.S.$265.9 million) to RMB1.88 billion
(U.S.$273.1 million) in Q2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: