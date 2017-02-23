BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Feb 23 BJ's Restaurants Inc:
* BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal
2016 results
* Q4 revenue $265.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* BJ's Restaurants Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant sales
declined 2.2%
* BJ's Restaurants Inc - company currently has approximately
$59.5 million available under its authorized $350 million share
repurchase program
* BJ's Restaurants Inc says implementing several major sales
building initiatives which have been tested over past year
