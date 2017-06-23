BRIEF-BKB Beteiligungsholding says has offered to buy Oldenburgische Landesbank for notional amount of 2.6 Euro

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 (Reuters) -
* DGAP-WpUG takeover offer;
* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says has offered to buy Oldenburgische Landesbank AG for a notional amount of 2.6 Euro
* BKB Beteiligungsholding AG says BKB Beteiligungsholding & Allianz Deutschland have signed a share sale & purchase agreement relating to 20.975 million OLB-shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.