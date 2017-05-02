版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 22:13 BJT

BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale

May 2 black-and-white Capital

* black-and-white capital calls for change at Etsy

* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy

* Says necessity of exploring strategic alternatives in order to maximize value for all shareholders

* Sees company's intrinsic value approaching $30 per share with operational improvements

* Says for past several months, black-and-white has attempted to engage in a private dialogue with Etsy's board

* Believes it is board's fiduciary duty to immediately consider all strategic alternatives available, including possible sale of entire co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
