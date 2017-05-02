BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 black-and-white Capital
* black-and-white capital calls for change at Etsy
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
* Says necessity of exploring strategic alternatives in order to maximize value for all shareholders
* Sees company's intrinsic value approaching $30 per share with operational improvements
* Says for past several months, black-and-white has attempted to engage in a private dialogue with Etsy's board
* Believes it is board's fiduciary duty to immediately consider all strategic alternatives available, including possible sale of entire co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.