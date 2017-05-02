版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 22:02 BJT

BRIEF-Black-And-White Capital LP urging Etsy to explore strategic alternatives - Bloomberg

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Hedge fund Black-And-White Capital LP urging Etsy to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale - Bloomberg

Source text - bloom.bg/2pBxhUL

