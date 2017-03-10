版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Black Diamond Group files preliminary short-form prospectus for $29 mln bought deal financing

March 10 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black Diamond Group files preliminary short-form prospectus for $29 million bought deal financing

* As a result of financing announced on March 6, company will not host a Q4 2016 results conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐