BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Ltd reports Q1 loss per share $0.12

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Black Diamond Group Ltd
* Black diamond group ltd - normal course fleet sales are projected to be c$5.0 million for 2017
* Black diamond reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue c$38.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$39.7 million
* Black diamond group ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)