BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Ltd reports Q1 loss per share $0.12

May 10 Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black diamond group ltd - normal course fleet sales are projected to be c$5.0 million for 2017

* Black diamond reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue c$38.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$39.7 million

* Black diamond group ltd qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S