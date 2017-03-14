版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 11:52 BJT

BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Q4 loss per share of $0.98

March 13 Black Diamond Group Ltd:

* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million

* Q4 revenue C$37.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share of $0.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐