BRIEF-Black Diamond Group Q4 loss per share of $0.98

BRIEF-GE expects 2018 to be in line with goal of 3-5 pct organic growth
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
March 13 Black Diamond Group Ltd:
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
* Q4 revenue C$37.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share of $0.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving" - presentation
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator for allowing more than a dozen traders and salespeople in New York and other key trading hubs to manipulate foreign exchange prices.
* India world's biggest arms importer; Modi vows change (Adds details, quotes, context)