BRIEF-Black Diamond reports Q1 loss

May 10 Black Diamond Group Ltd:

* Black Diamond reports Q1 results

* Q1 revenue C$38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$39.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales C$5.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
