BRIEF-Black Diamond reports Q1 loss

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Black Diamond Group Ltd:
* Black Diamond reports Q1 results
* Q1 revenue C$38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$39.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales C$5.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)