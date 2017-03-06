BRIEF-Black Diamond reports Q4 loss per share of $0.05 from continuing operations

March 6 Black Diamond Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $41.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Black diamond inc - company anticipates its fy 2017 sales
to grow between 3 pct-7 pct to approximately $153 million to
$158 million compared to $148.2 million in 2016
* Says company expects approximately $2.5 million in capital
expenditures in 2017
* Expects gross margin in fiscal 2017 to increase about 300
to 400 basis points and range between 32.5 pct-33.5 pct compared
to 29.5 pct in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: