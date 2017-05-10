BRIEF-Black Iron says President Michael Spektor acquires shares

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Black Iron Inc
* President of black iron acquires shares & black iron engages conduit investor relations
* Black iron - michael spektor, black iron's recently appointed president, started to acquire considerable number of black iron shares on toronto stock exchange
* Black iron inc - spektor now owns 1.8 million black iron common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit