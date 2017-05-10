版本:
BRIEF-Black Iron says President Michael Spektor acquires shares

May 10 Black Iron Inc

* President of black iron acquires shares & black iron engages conduit investor relations

* Black iron - michael spektor, black iron's recently appointed president, started to acquire considerable number of black iron shares on toronto stock exchange

* Black iron inc - spektor now owns 1.8 million black iron common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
