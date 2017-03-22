版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Black Iron suspensions lifted on Shymanivske Project

March 22 Black Iron Inc

* Black Iron: suspensions lifted on Shymanivske Project

* Black Iron - received written notice from Dnepropetrvosk Ecology Department that suspensions imposed by Ecology Department on Shymanivske Project have been lifted

* Black iron - expects to receive positive decision from Kryvyi Rih City council authorizing co to develop a detailed land allotment plan for Shymanivske Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
