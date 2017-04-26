BRIEF-Black Knight Financial amends credit facility

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 26 Black Knight Financial Services Inc
* Black Knight Financial Services announces second amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement and redemption of 5.75% senior notes due 2023
* Black Knight Financial Services Inc says its unit entered into a second amendment to its senior secured credit facility
* Black Knight Financial Services -pursuant to second amendment aggregate principal amount of term a loan facility is increased by $300.0 million to $1,030.0 million
* Black Knight Financial Services - pursuant to amendmentaggregate commitments under revolving credit facility are increased by $100.0 million to $500.0 million
* Black Knight Financial - pursuant amendment maturity date for both term a loan facility & revolving facility is extended by about 2 yrs to feb. 25, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm