版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces secondary common stock offering

May 8 Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* Announces secondary common stock offering

* Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee partners to offer for sale 5 million shares of Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐