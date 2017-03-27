BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces redemption of its 5.75 pct senior notes due 2023

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 Black Knight Financial Services Inc -
* Black Knight Financial Services announces planned redemption of its 5.75% senior notes due 2023
* Redemption of notes is expected to occur on April 26, 2017
* Issuers intend to redeem notes at price equal to 100% of principal amount of notes redeemed, plus applicable premium
* Aggregate principal amount outstanding of notes is $390.0 million
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results