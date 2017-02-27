版本:
BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals Q4 average production 29.8 mboe/d, an increase of 10 pct from 2015

Feb 27 Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Black stone minerals, l.p. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides guidance for 2017

* Average production of 29.8 mboe/d for q4 of 2016, representing an increase of 10% from corresponding period in 2015

* Production for 2017 expected to average 35.0 - 37.0 mboe/d

* Black stone minerals lp - estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves at year-end 2016 were 63.4 mmboe, an increase of 27%

* Qtrly total revenue $56.7 million versus $100 million

* Black stone minerals lp - expects to invest approximately $50 to $60 million in its working interest participation program in 2017

* Qtrly net income attributable to limited partners per common unit $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
