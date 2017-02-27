BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals Q4 average production 29.8 mboe/d, an increase of 10 pct from 2015

Feb 27 Black Stone Minerals Lp
* Black stone minerals, l.p. Announces fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results and provides guidance for 2017
* Average production of 29.8 mboe/d for q4 of 2016,
representing an increase of 10% from corresponding period in
2015
* Production for 2017 expected to average 35.0 - 37.0 mboe/d
* Black stone minerals lp - estimated proved oil and natural
gas reserves at year-end 2016 were 63.4 mmboe, an increase of
27%
* Qtrly total revenue $56.7 million versus $100 million
* Black stone minerals lp - expects to invest approximately
$50 to $60 million in its working interest participation program
in 2017
* Qtrly net income attributable to limited partners per
common unit $0.01
