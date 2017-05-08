版本:
BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals qtrly net income per common unit $0.37

May 8 Black Stone Minerals Lp

* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results and declares cash distribution; east texas acquisitions and development agreements enhance growth outlook

* Production for Q1 averaged 35.6 mboe/d, a 19% increase over prior quarter

* Black Stone Minerals reported oil and gas revenues of $88.2 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 68%

* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
