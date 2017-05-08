BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals qtrly net income per common unit $0.37

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Black Stone Minerals Lp
* Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results and declares cash distribution; east texas acquisitions and development agreements enhance growth outlook
* Production for Q1 averaged 35.6 mboe/d, a 19% increase over prior quarter
* Black Stone Minerals reported oil and gas revenues of $88.2 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 68%
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.37
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement